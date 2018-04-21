Before Washington announced its new 10-year partnership with Adidas, one incoming Huskies player lived the Three Stripe Life during the U.S. Army All-American week in January.

Draco Bynum, a 6-foot-5 and 250-pound defensive end from Wilsonville, Oregon, was one of four 2018 signees to play in the showcase game in San Antonio, Texas. Adidas sponsors the All-American game for on and off the field gear, with Wilsonville High School also geared through the company.

"I'm super excited. I love Adidas and I already have a ton of their stuff from the Army game," Bynum told Rivals/TheDawgReport.com when asked his thoughts on UW switching from Nike to Adidas for its athletic apparel.

"I loved all the apparel from the Army game," he added, "so I have no doubt that the next ten years are looking pretty good for the Dawgs."

Beginning on August 1, 2019, the agreement between Adidas and UW will bring in $119 million for the university, plus other stipulations that raise the total value above the announced total.

Chris Petersen said earlier this month he did not have a hand in the decision, but did add that with the evolution of college football recruiting there is some benefit.

"Oh yeah, absolutely," Petersen said. "That’s an extreme competition as well. These apparel companies compete very hard and there’s some loyal guys on each side, so we certainly heard."

When Bynum committed to Petersen and the Huskies back in April of last year, being a Nike school didn't matter when it came to making his college decision. But it certainly made his experience at the Army game even more memorable.

"Well it certainly was a lot to take in over six days, but I can say for sure that they spoiled us," Bynum said of the Adidas treatment during the week in Texas. "I still have brand new stuff that I just haven't had the chance to wear yet.

"They do a fantastic job with their products and I can't wait to see what it all looks like in Purple and Gold."