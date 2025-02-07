Super Bowl LIX: How the Kansas City Chiefs starters ranked in high school

Sunday is the Super Bowl – have you heard? – as Philadelphia meets Kansas City in New Orleans. Here is a look at the Chiefs’ offensive and defensive starters and how they ranked as high school prospects.

Kansas City has no five-stars on offense despite having two of the greatest NFL players of all-time on the roster in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

But to our defense, both were galaxies away from what they would become and it was virtually impossible to predict their success.

Mahomes was a decent, high three-star quarterback with an awkward release point coming out of Whitehouse, Texas. He probably would have ended up at Rice if not for a QB decommitment at Texas Tech that opened up his spot.

Kelce was the third quarterback – yes, quarterback – taken in Cincinnati’s 2008 recruiting class and was ranked as a two-star athlete. Then coach Brian Kelly – yes, that Brian Kelly – told Kelce he could compete for time at the QB spot but if it didn’t work out he would move positions. So he eventually landed at tight end, thankfully for him and the Kansas City Chiefs.