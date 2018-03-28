Washington made its first day of spring practice even more noteworthy on Wednesday, adding the fifth verbal commitment to the 2019 recruiting class and first on defense.

During an unofficial visit that included taking in the Huskies practice this morning, three-star Westlake Village (Calif.) athlete Kamren Fabiculanan made his pledge to UW head coach Chris Petersen Wednesday afternoon, a source confirmed to Rivals.

The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound recruit has been recruited by defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake dating back to his freshman year. Fabiculanan plays both wide receiver and cornerback for Westlake Village, one interception (return of 42-yards), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a junior in 2017.

In February, the three-star ATH told TheDawgReport.com that he looked forward to continuing his relationship with Lake, and getting to know the other coaches on UW's staff.

Fabiculanan first visited UW as a freshman, making three total unofficial visits before pledging his future to the Huskies on his fourth visit Wednesday.

The Huskies have four offensive recruits committed for the 2019 class: four-star Graham (Wash.) Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris, three-star Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic offensive tackle Nathaniel Kalepo, three-star Upland (Calif.) running back Cameron Davis and Juco OT Corey Luciano.