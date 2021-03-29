TheDawgReport - Caleb Berry: Not Coming to Be 'A' Back, He's Coming to be The Back

SEATTLE – By the time Caleb Berry received his offer from the University of Washington a handful of Southeastern Conference and Big 12 programs had already hosted him for a visit.

However, the Huskies decided to wait for a specific date to offer the 6-foot-2, 215-pound running back; his birthday.

In the preceding months Keith Bhonapha, who signed another back from the state of Texas in the 2019 recruiting class, Jay'Veon Sunday, began to develop a relationship with Berry. As it grew so too did UW on his list of schools.

Berry received his first scholarship offer (technically) from the University of Arkansas on Nov. 8, 2019. Two days later the school terminated head coach Chad Morris and replaced him with Georgia assistant head coach / offensive line coach Sam Pittman.

The Razorbacks re-offered the Lufkin High School (Lufkin, Tex.) standout roughly two months later. In between the Arkansas offers, Nebraska joined the mix and hosted Berry for a junior day visit on Jan. 25, 2020.

Unbeknownst to Berry and his family, that would be one of only three visits he would be able to take before the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown trips for recruits in March 2020. Prior to the visit lockdown, Berry was able to see Arkansas and the University of Houston.

Naturally, the Razorbacks and Cornhuskers became the early favorites to land his commitment.

On the day off his offer from the Huskies – May 3, 2020 – Berry stated as much.

“Nebraska, that was my top school, honestly,” he said. “I felt welcomed. The fans they made me feel welcome when I got down there. I just like the environment how I felt down there. I’m cool with the coach, I got a good relationship with him. He texts me more than some coaches. We built our bond it’s pretty strong.”

Until Bhonapha and UW head coach Jimmy Lake came knocking with the offer, Berry was going to bruise Big 12 defenders for the next four years. As his family began sorting through his options it became clear that his future wouldn’t be close to home.

Berry has trained most of his young adult life with Victor Machado, more commonly known as coach Vic. Coincidentally, Machado also trains Ja’Lynn Polk, an incoming transfer wide receiver from Texas Tech who also came out of Lufkin.

The Red Raiders made a push for Berry as well, but the Huskies ultimately won out and secured his pledge on July 2, 2020.

“Washington runs a pro-style offense,” Machado said at the time of Berry’s commitment.

“Washington puts guys in the league. Washington has an incredible fan base. Are we talking about Texas Tech? I mean, come on. The tradition is nothing to compare. Why are you going so far away? It’s irrelevant. That’s the best fit, the best school.

“To be honest the coaches are the best. I love the coaches at Washington. It’s just the best fit. Best system. Best coaches. Great academics. You get a degree from Washington that’ll look good on any resume.”