Four-Star DL Taking Wait-and-See Approach Following Official Visit to CU
Colorado used its official visit this past weekend to host four-star recruit Stephon Wright, the last trip scheduled for the Southern California prospect. The 6-foot-4 and 251-pound Wright, a defen...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news