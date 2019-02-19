Once Daniel Heimuli completed his official visit to Washington on January 27, it still took four more days before the four-star linebacker delivered his good news to the Huskies coaching staff.

Heimuli, ranked as the No. 159 overall recruit in the 2019 recruiting class by Rivals, hosted UW head coach Chris Petersen and inside LB coach Bob Gregory the following Thursday night for one final in-home visit.

After months of deliberation and countless frequent flyer miles piled up, the four-star Menlo-Atherton senior told the coaches he would be signing with UW on National Signing Day (Feb. 6).

“I think they were more excited than me,” Heimuli said, recalling Petersen and Gregory’s reaction when he told them his decision. “They both jumped up, gave me a hug. It was just laugher and everything what we’ve been through. It was good. There was real emotion.”

Both coaches’ reaction expressed that of a bond over 12 months in the making, sort of how a family member would react.

That element specifically, a sense of home surrounded by close relatives, was what Heimuli felt each time he stepped on campus at UW. It’s also what led to him choosing the Huskies over Alabama, Oregon, and several other marque football programs across the country.

“Just going through the process and talking to the coaches, they were extremely genuine from the beginning,” Heimuli said. “They were my first big-time offer and we kept it together ever since. Gregory does a great job with what he does. Whenever I went up there it was amazing. It feels like home, really. I can’t put any other words to describe it.”