HOLLYWOOD – N’Keal Harry came to the United States for an opportunity.

A kid from the south Caribbean nation of St. Vincent, known more for explosive volcanos and yacht life than elite football players, his grandmother made the decision to provide a better life and future for a then-four-year-old Harry.

Fast forward to 2015. Harry, a five-star wide receiver prospect out of Chandler High School (Chandler, Arizona), held scholarship offers from several elite programs including Oregon, Texas, USC, Washington, and both in-state Pac-12 schools Arizona and Arizona State.

Harry was ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the country in 2015 by Rivals and the No. 1 receiver. The same class produced Byron Murphy, a four-star cornerback that many, including Harry, had projected to commit to the Sun Devils under then-head coach Todd Graham.

“It was a bit surprising at first because I expected would stay and play with us,” Harry told Rivals at Pac-12 Media Day, when asked his initial reaction to Murphy choosing UW over ASU, among others.

“But at the end of the day you have to go their separate way at some point. We all have to make decisions and it’s worked out. I’m extremely happy for him and I look forward to seeing all the success that’s come his way.”

Both Harry and Murphy have seen their fair share of success since gracing the conference with their presence. The Huskies touted sophomore missed seven games last season after suffering an injury during practice after week three.

UW has made strong head roads in the desert since hiring Chris Petersen back in December 2013, signing four players from the state of Arizona including Murphy. Versatile three-star defensive back Dominique Hampton is the latest to come to UW from the state as a part of the Huskies 2018 recruiting class out of Peoria, Arizona (Centennial).

Hampton, a 6-1 athlete caught Lake’s eye during the Huskies annual summer Rising Stars Camp in June 2017. He came to Seattle that weekend without an offer and left with one, committing to Petersen and rest off the staff almost one month later.