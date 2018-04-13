Washington is practicing in the dark, from a media coverage perspective, Friday with several unofficial visitors in town as the Huskies look to continue building their 2019 recruiting class.
Of the three visitors to begin the weekend, four-star Atherton (Calif.) Menlo Atherton inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli, ranked as the No. 133 overall prospect in 2019 by Rivals, is the headliner as he sets off to see several programs in April.
Three-star tight end Jude Wolfe, a 6'6, 247-pound prospect from national high school powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California), is making his first trip to Seattle with his parents, all three having a strong relationship with Huskies TE coach Jordan Paopao.
Wolfe holds 29 scholarship offers to date, including Alabama, six other Southeastern Conference schools, and Ohio State to name just a few. One of two TE prospects to receive an offer from UW, the other being Isaiah Foskey, a four-star recruit out of De La Salle HS (Concord, Calif.), Wolfe is the Huskies top target at the position for 2019.
Another visitor in town, three-star defensive end/BUCK Bralen Trice from Phoenix, Arizona (Sandra Day O'Connor), picked up his first offer from UW back in mid February and has been recruited by the coaches dating back to his sophomore year.
Trice has made several visits to various Pac-12 schools in April, including Arizona, Arizona State, Cal and UCLA before heading north UW. The Bruins offered on his visit, bringing his total to seven offers with other interest from Iowa State, TCU and others.
With recent commitments from three-star defensive tackle Sama Paama and three-star defensive back Kamren Fabiculanan, UW has vaulted up to No. 16 in the 2019 rankings on Rivals, first in the Pac-12 with six verbal commits heading into the weekend.
The Huskies are the only program from the conference that ranks in the top 25 on Rivals.