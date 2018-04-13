Washington is practicing in the dark, from a media coverage perspective, Friday with several unofficial visitors in town as the Huskies look to continue building their 2019 recruiting class.

Of the three visitors to begin the weekend, four-star Atherton (Calif.) Menlo Atherton inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli, ranked as the No. 133 overall prospect in 2019 by Rivals, is the headliner as he sets off to see several programs in April.

Three-star tight end Jude Wolfe, a 6'6, 247-pound prospect from national high school powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California), is making his first trip to Seattle with his parents, all three having a strong relationship with Huskies TE coach Jordan Paopao.

Wolfe holds 29 scholarship offers to date, including Alabama, six other Southeastern Conference schools, and Ohio State to name just a few. One of two TE prospects to receive an offer from UW, the other being Isaiah Foskey, a four-star recruit out of De La Salle HS (Concord, Calif.), Wolfe is the Huskies top target at the position for 2019.