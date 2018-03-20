Since Washington became the first program to offer three-star defensive end Bralen Trice back in February, five other FBS programs have joined the hunt for the rising junior from Arizona.
Those schools – Illinois, Arizona, TCU, California and Washington State in order – add to interest from Arizona State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, USC and Wyoming. Several of the aforementioned programs will host Trice and his mother over the next four weeks between March and April.
