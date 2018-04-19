Two defensive line recruits have added their name to the Huskies 2019 recruiting class in the month of April. Friday, another DL prospect will make a visit to UW, a four-star defensive end from southern California.

Washington currently ranks No. 17 nationally on Rivals with seven verbal commitments as spring football wraps up for the fifth time under head coach Chris Petersen.

The first DL pledge for the Huskies came on April 8 when Sama Paama, a three-star defensive tackle from Honolulu, Hawaii, committed following a two-day unofficial visit to UW.

Less than two weeks later UW added its third commitment since spring ball began, landing three-star DT Noa Ngalu over conference rivals Arizona State and Utah.