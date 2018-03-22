The 22 years Mike Hopkins spent as an assistant coach at Syracuse were no match for his first year as Washington’s head men’s basketball coach.

At least when it comes to his hair…or increasingly lack there of. Hopkins joked with the media Thursday, speaking for the final time after the Huskies 85-81 double-overtime loss to Saint Mary’s on Monday. UW ending its season 21-13 overall with a second round exit in the NIT,

“I told you I lost a real estate up here. Lost a lot of real estate,” Hopkins said laughing, letting out a sigh, after UW finished the 2017-18 season with a 21-13 overall record, an even dozen wins more than the team finished with last year under Lorenzo Romar.

The Huskies beat three top 25 teams this season; No. 2 Kansas 74-65 on Dec. 6, No. 25 Arizona State 68-64 on Feb. 1 and No. 9 Arizona 78-75 on Feb. 3. The trio of wins marked the first time UW had beaten three ranked teams since doing so in 2014-15, upsetting No. 13 San Diego State, No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 13 Utah.

With rejuvenated energy and increased attention, Hopkins has been named as a potential head coach at Pittsburgh. ESPN reporter Jeff Goodman floated Hopkins’ name Wednesday, noting his ties to the Northeast and being the 2017 Pac-12 Coach of the Year, tweeting “if Dan Hurley chooses UConn” that the UW coach could be a viable candidate.

“Don’t believe what you read,” Hopkins said, responding to the rumors of his name being linked to various jobs. “Every year there is sources. Three months ago I was involved with three different jobs. At the end of the day, me and my family are exceptionally happy here, for a great leader in Jen Cohen.

“I always wanted to go to some place where we could build something special. And be part of a great organization, surround yourself with great people and I think I’ve done that. Love it here. Looking forward to building what we did on this year. Think we can make another major step forward. Simple.”