One of the top cornerbacks in the 2019 class listed Washington among his top five schools in mid-April, one of two Pac-12 Conference programs to make the cut.

Jeremiah Criddell, a 6-1 and 185-pound defensive back, named Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Huskies division rival Oregon as the other four programs involved in his recruitment.

The four-star recruit is set to make an unofficial visit to Eugene this weekend, his mother, Tika Bryant (Criddell), told Rivals/TheDawgReport.com on Thursday.

Criddell, ranked as the No. 54 prospect and No. 9 CB by Rivals in this years' class, has already made trips to Florida, Florida State and most recently Arizona State on April 27.

UW was scheduled to host the Mater Dei standout in April, but Criddell wasn't able to make it to Seattle. His mother said they were working to reschedule the visit but no date has been set.

The Huskies still hold a slim lead in the Pac-12 with the No. 22 ranked class, two spots ahead of the Ducks at No. 24 and five ahead of Colorado at No. 27.