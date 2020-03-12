Rivals150 Safety Recaps Unofficial Visit to Washington
With over two dozen scholarship offers to date JD Coffey could play at just about any Power Five college football program that a person could name.
Coffey, a 6-foot and 175-pound junior from Kennedale, Texas, has more than half of the Pac-12 Conference on his offer list including the University of Washington. UW extended an offer to the four-star safety on January 29, but the staff had been recruiting him for several months prior.
The No. 5 ranked safety in the 2021 class based on Rivals player position rankings, Coffey made his first trip to the Evergreen State on Wednesday with his mother for an unofficial visit to UW.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news