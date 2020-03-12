With over two dozen scholarship offers to date JD Coffey could play at just about any Power Five college football program that a person could name.

Coffey, a 6-foot and 175-pound junior from Kennedale, Texas, has more than half of the Pac-12 Conference on his offer list including the University of Washington. UW extended an offer to the four-star safety on January 29, but the staff had been recruiting him for several months prior.

The No. 5 ranked safety in the 2021 class based on Rivals player position rankings, Coffey made his first trip to the Evergreen State on Wednesday with his mother for an unofficial visit to UW.