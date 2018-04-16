Washington hosted several unofficial visitors this weekend before the start of the spring evaluation period which began Monday.

Of the recruits in town most were making their first trip to Seattle, including one Rivals250 defensive lineman that received his offer from UW last May. The Huskies secured their first DL commitment earlier this spring, landing three-star defensive tackle Sama Paama from Honolulu, Hawaii (Kaimuki) on April 8, and more could be soon to follow.