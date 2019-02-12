SEATTLE – Ernie Kent did something that Mike Hopkins and the Washington Huskies men’s basketball team couldn’t do this season.

Beat both Arizona and Arizona State on the road. Washington State ended its five-game losing streak with a convincing 91-70 win in Tempe over the Sun Devils last Thursday. The Cougars followed up the result with a 69-55 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday for just the third Pac-12 Conference victory on the 2018-19 season.

Kent, now in his fifth season as head coach of the WSU men’s basketball program, has the team 10-14 overall and 3-8 in conference with all but two victories coming at Beasley Coliseum.

The last home win for the Cougars came on Jan. 17, an 82-59 result against California, the only other Pac-12 victory this season outside of last weekends sweep in the desert. WSU lost by nearly the same final score to UW back on Jan. 5 at Alaska Airlines Arena, an 85-67 win for the Huskies.

No matter how you look at the men’s hoops outlook overall, this Saturday’s meeting between the two Evergreen State schools could make or break how the 18-19 season concludes for the Cougs.

WSU athletic director Pat Chun watched Kent and the Cougars fork the Sun Devils last Thursday on his phone while attending the 84th MTRWestern Seattle Sport Star of the Year award ceremony in Seattle.

Two players represented the university; junior women’s soccer forward Morgan Weaver and WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who was named the Male Sport Start of the Year over UW linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and several other candidates.

Weaver was nominated for female sports star of the year, which was given to Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird.

Chun, hired last January to replace former AD Bill Moos after his abrupt departure to become the AD at Nebraska in October 2017, voiced his confidence for Kent while noting the importance for a strong finish this season.