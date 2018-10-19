Three-Star ATH Has Pac-12 Final Four; Washington Official This Weekend
Being one of four teams in the College Football Playoffs this season is likely out of the cards for Washington. However, the Huskies remain firmly in the hunt for one of the more versatile defensiv...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news