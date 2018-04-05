2019 three-star Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety Titus Toler made his first unofficial visit to Washington this week, joining high school teammate Trent McDuffie who was also on campus Wednesday.
The former began his trip without an offer from the Huskies, but returned home with his sixth Pac-12 offer after UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake gave him the news during the visit.
