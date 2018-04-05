Washington hosted two players from California prep powerhouse St. John Bosco High School on Wednesday.
Of the two, only one, three-star athlete Trent McDuffie, came into the unofficial visit already holding an offer from the Huskies. The 5’11, 175-pound junior, who played both cornerback and wide receiver last season at Servite (Anaheim, California), is being recruited as a defensive back by UW.
