Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-05 17:21:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-Star St. John Bosco ATH Has Washington Rising Following Recent Visit

Kywa4qjpu11r3vop1syd
2019 three-star Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Trent McDuffie
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Lars Hanson • TheDawgReport.com
@LarsHanson
Publisher

Washington hosted two players from California prep powerhouse St. John Bosco High School on Wednesday.

Of the two, only one, three-star athlete Trent McDuffie, came into the unofficial visit already holding an offer from the Huskies. The 5’11, 175-pound junior, who played both cornerback and wide receiver last season at Servite (Anaheim, California), is being recruited as a defensive back by UW.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}