Two players are no longer on the UW roster as players and coaches returned to the practice field Wednesday.

Daniel Bridge-Gadd, a redshirt sophomore quarterback from Phoenix, Arizona, and Jomon Dotson, who converted from running back to defensive back heading into 2017 as a redshirt junior, have left the program and will not participate in spring practices.

The Huskies signed Bridge-Gadd in 2016, flipping the New Mexico State verbal commit on Oct. 22, 2015 after he made an official visit the week prior. Dotson too pulled a 180-degree turn, choosing UW over his verbal pledge to Colorado just two weeks before National Signing Day in 2014.

Joining the roster this spring is four-star Mission Viejo (Calif.) wide receiver Austin Osborne, wearing No. 18, who enrolled in March after completing the required classes over the summer in 2017 to graduate early.

Osborne took an economics and English course to gain the few additional credits needed to get a head start on his college career.

“Just an opportunity to compete right away and get to know the offense before the season starts,” Osborne told Rivals last July, on why he chose to put forth the additional effort to get to UW this spring.

The other two early enrollees this spring, both freshmen quarterbacks, Colson Yankoff and Jacob Sirmon. Yankoff, wearing No. 7, and Sirmon No. 11, join former five-star Lake Stevens HS (Lake Stevens, Washington) recruit and Georgia transfer Jacob Eason.