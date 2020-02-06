Sophomore defensive tackle Damonic Williams has begun to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail of late.

The 6-foot-1 and 295-pound lineman received his fourth Pac-12 offer from Washington with USC joining his list the following day recently, and more schools are expected to enter the race later this spring.

Williams has been on the Huskies radar since December after a strong 2019 season that saw him finish with nine tackles for loss and 44 total tackles in eight games for Narbonne High School (Harbor City, California).