Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 15, 2025
Four-star WR Daniel Odom remains committed through visits
circle avatar
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
Twitter
@adamgorney
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In