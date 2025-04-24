Washington flips four-star Oregon OL commit Kodi Greene

Kodi Greene is the top offensive tackle on the West Coast, and he has been committed to Oregon since August. That changed Thursday morning when the four-star prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California flipped his commitment from the Ducks to their Pacific Northwest rival to become Washington's latest 2026 pickup.

Greene's commitment to the Huskies is significant and signals a major recruiting victory for Jedd Fisch and his staff. New director of recruiting Marcus Griffin, who has his roots in the state, played a big part in bringing the recruitment together in favor of UW leading to a weekend visit ahead of his decision Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle recruit, who began his high school career at Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, will get the opportunity to return home for college and play alongside his brother, Kayden, a second-year safety at UW.

Greene has been open to taking visits with a number of programs this spring with USC and Texas being among the other programs working to pull him away from Dan Lanning's program.

In the end, the trip back home to Washington allowed the Huskies to make their move and now he is the highest-rated commitment for Jedd Fisch's program in the 2026 cycle.

UW holds commitments from nine recruits overall in the class and Greene is the third four-star prospect among the group. The four-star prospect, who ranks 61st overall in the Rivals rankings, is currently the No. 6-rated offensive tackle in the class and the No. 1 tackle on the West Coast.

He joins Puyallup recruit Ah Deong Yang as the second offensive lineman to commit to UW in the class.