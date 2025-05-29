Recruiting Rumor Mill: First big visit weekend is just days away

Daverin "Deuce" Geralds (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The first big visit weekend of late May and early June is only days away but there is still a ton going on across the country. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney in this Recruiting Rumor Mill. MORE: Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds has some big targets

The high three-star defensive back from Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward committed to Toledo last June but now Akande has a full visit schedule this month and there’s a big threat that he could flip. Akande is at UCF this weekend and that will definitely be one to watch before he sees South Florida, Toledo and FIU to close out the month. Minnesota, Kentucky and NC State are also big threats to flip him.

Tennessee remains at the top of the list for Anderson and with a limited amount of other Power Four offers it would be very surprising if he didn’t end up with the Volunteers if they have room in this recruiting class. Cincinnati, Memphis and others are involved but after a recent return trip to Knoxville where he got to know the staff even better, Tennessee is the front-runner.

There is a strong feeling that Miami is the front-runner for the four-star edge rusher from Venice, Fla., and it could help the Hurricanes even more since he’s taking his final official visit there at the end of the month. But others are going to throw their hat in the ring as Florida gets its shot this weekend. He’ll also see Louisville, Kentucky and Missouri before wrapping up the month in Coral Gables.

Texas is in very good shape with the 2027 four-star defensive back from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Texas A&M, Colorado, Cal and BYU round out his top five, as Davis looks to a busy round of visits. He’s expected to visit the Longhorns this weekend, then head to Boston College, Arizona State and Sacramento State by the end of the month.

Georgia has emerged as the front-runner for the five-star safety but Alabama is right there in his recruitment with Oregon rounding out his favorites. Texas A&M had been at the top but seems to be sliding for the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances standout. A new visit to Florida on June 3 will be one to watch as there is a significant SEC feel now to his recruitment.

Michigan is trying to make a serious run at the five-star LSU cornerback commit and while the family is listening, his commitment to the Tigers has not swayed. The Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout has only been committed for weeks and he was already back in Baton Rouge in recent days to firm things up even more.

The four-star defensive tackle from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill is kicking off his official visit schedule this weekend at LSU as the Tigers remain one of four front-runners in his recruitment. It was thought that Oklahoma might have had an edge but the Sooners have fallen off a little. LSU, Ole Miss (where he’s a legacy), Oregon and Ohio State have emerged as the four to watch.

The 2027 three-star running back from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is now up to 20 offers with more very possibly on the way but so far Arizona, Notre Dame, BYU, Cal, Washington, UNLV and Arizona State have been in touch the most. Grant is still in the early stages and doesn’t want to name leaders yet, especially with Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and UCLA asking about him.

Matthews has a list of favorites but this could be boiling down to a two-team race with South Carolina in the lead but Texas is making a major play for the four-star cornerback from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough. Matthews will be in Miami this weekend and that could get interesting. Some believe the Longhorns have the momentum, but South Carolina remains very appealing.

Alabama, Michigan and Texas will host the four-star linebacker from Marietta (Ga.) Kell in the coming weeks before Rouse heads back to Tennessee and the Vols could be really tough to beat. Rouse had a trip “different from any other visit” last weekend in Knoxville that only strengthened his relationship with the coaching staff and pushed the Vols even higher among his favorites.

After official visits to Washington, Stanford and UCLA, the high three-star defensive end from Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea will return home and work through a decision with his family. Washington is “home” and that could be playing a big role in his thinking but all three schools are basically even heading into visits.

The four-star Tennessee tight end commit was back in Knoxville over the weekend and he had a great time as the coaching staff is recruiting him like he hasn’t made his pledge yet. The Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy standout has dropped his Miami visit and has Florida, Ole Miss and a return trip back to Tennessee on the calendar. If the Vols throw more to their tight ends, then Sneed might be locked in as that has been a concern while looking at other programs.

Theodore feels like a priority every time he’s on Tennessee’s campus and the Vols are very high on his list especially after being at their 865 Live event over the weekend. Tennessee looks very strong for the three-star cornerback from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School with Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Duke and Virginia also there.

The four-star offensive tackle from New Albany, Miss., has been committed to Mississippi State since February but Tucker will be at Ole Miss this weekend followed by LSU and then close out the month back in Starkville. The word is that LSU is recruiting him the hardest so that trip to Baton Rouge will be one to watch closely and Oxford is less than an hour away.