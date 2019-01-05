PASADENA, Calif. – The player Jake Browning could most depend on over his four-year career was there to meet him as the UW Huskies quarterback walked off the field one last time. Dante Pettis. The two connected 148 times over three seasons from 2015-17. Pettis, who just ended a strong rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers, hauled in 23 touchdowns and totaled 1,997 yards in the three years Browning was under center for the Huskies. Pettis embraced the UW senior on the field moments after the loss. Browning, exiting for the last time with 39 victories to his name as a four-year starter, lightened the mood quickly by joking with his former receiver that he couldn’t come back for one more season, 2018. “Me and Jake have a really good relationship. I don’t know, I mean I love that guy,” Pettis told TheDawgReport.com after the game speaking to his relationship with Browning. Pettis, never shy for a (positive) lack of words as a popular fan-favorite on social media, added the dynamic of their relationship is hard to encapsulate into words. But then, he continued “When you, you and quarterback, you have to go through – we almost had four years together. He grew a lot. It doesn’t really matter like what you do off the field, you go through a lot on the field, too. I have a lot of respect for that guy. “The stuff that he’s gone through, the way he’s grown. I’m happy to see him go through all this and grow through it all. Obviously I wish the outcome would have been a little bit different, but he’s a fighter. And I’m really excited to see what he does next.” Inside the UW locker room after the game, Browning, now done with his college football career, acknowledged that the moment he knew was coming had finally hit. But he wasn’t going to let that moment be soured.

“Yeah. I mean I think it kind of clicked a little bit, as I’m walking in here, is ‘ya we lost’ but I don’t want to be bitter and all that,” Browning said, when asked about the moment he shared with Pettis on the field. “Last time I see a lot of these guys. Not the last time, but I’m not going to see these guys as much as I’m used to. So trying not to let the game and the result dictate how I said goodbye and stuff like that. “So I think with Dante, kinda of saw him and said hi and stuff like that. Still sucks that we lost, but try to say the right way: not be bitter.” Roughly an hour later, after players spoke to the media, Pettis stood next to another former Husky now playing in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly. The two were congratulating players and coaches as they exited the locker room. That included UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, who was one of the last to leave the locker room area along with graduate assistant Tyler Osborne. Pettis and Hamdan shared a brief 30-second exchange, the former receiver sharing his thoughts on the game with UW play-caller. Following the 28-23 loss to No. 6 Ohio State in the 2019 Rose Bowl, Browning, exits as the most accomplished QB in school history, holding the record for most TD passes (94), yards (12,296) completions (958) and wins (39). His last game ended in a manner almost too befitting to encapsulate his UW career. Buckeyes sophomore safety Brendon White picked off Browning on a two-point conversion attempt to seal the Leishman Trophy for the Big 10 champs. Hamdan was asked if Browning going out ‘guns’ a blazing’ was a fitting, symbolic conclusion to his time at UW. “There’s probably two things you know out of every one of his outings: he’s going to be one of the toughest guys out there on the field and he’s going to give you everything he has,” Hamdan responded. “I think there’s 100 guys who wanted to do everything they could to send him out, and send these seniors out on the right note. It’s tough.” Since the Huskies loss on Jan. 1 several players and coaches have shared their final goodbye on social media. Late Friday night, Browning delivered his via Instagram and shared on Twitter.

My car is all packed up for California and it’s starting to hit me that my time as a Husky is up. Been an amazing 4 years and it’s hard to put it into words. Have some great memories with… https://t.co/ggwi6NHdJc — Jake Browning (@jake_browning) January 5, 2019