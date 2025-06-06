Big 10 team coming after Texas A&M commit Madden Williams

Jedd Fisch and his staff will get a chance to impress the California receiver who has been committed since January.
The four-star receiver from California will begin a busy stretch with a trip to see the Huskies.
The Washington native will return home for college after Jedd Fisch and his staff flipped the 2026 prospect Thursday.
The Rivals100 tackle recruit committed to Oregon will visit Washington this week.
Rivals director Adam Gorney believes UW is in strong position to land one of the top 2026 quarterbacks.
Jedd Fisch and his staff will get a chance to impress the California receiver who has been committed since January.
The four-star receiver from California will begin a busy stretch with a trip to see the Huskies.
The Washington native will return home for college after Jedd Fisch and his staff flipped the 2026 prospect Thursday.