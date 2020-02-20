Washington coaches have hit the recruiting trail hard over the past couple of months and it has paid off in the form of several prospects scheduling trips to the Pacific Northwest.

The Huskies have changed up their approach to scholarship offers for sophomore prospects under new head coach Jimmy Lake. Still, however, the recruiting machine at UW remains the same as it was under Chris Petersen and that is to build everything off relationships and building connections.

In the latest installment of DawgBites we take a look at a who the staff is looking to bring in next month and taking a look at a couple positions of note on the trail.

Click to read and join the discussion.