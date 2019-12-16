One of the first recruits to receive an offer from Jimmy Lake as Washington head coach went to an elite athlete in the 2022 class.

One week to the day after Lake was announced as the Huskies next coach, replacing Chris Petersen after the Las Vegas Bowl, sophomore Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian running back / wide receiver Gavin Sawchuk landed offer No. 13 from UW.

The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound athlete now has half the schools from the Pac-12 Conference on his list, along with Nebraska, Michigan and Ohio State among others.