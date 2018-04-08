Former UW wide receiver Brayden Dickey (formerly Lenius) has made his decision on where he will play his final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

After announcing his decision to pursue other opportunities in 2018 back in January, Dickey informed Rivals/TheDawgReport.com this weekend he will transfer to the University of New Mexico and play for the Lobos this fall.

The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound WR signed with the Huskies in 2014 out of Chaminade Prep (West Hills, California), Chris Petersen's first recruiting class as head coach at Washington.

Dickey hauled in three touchdown receptions – all in 2015 – and 42 receptions for 452 yards in 40 career games at UW. Immediately, the former Huskies receiver becomes the biggest (literally) target for the Lobos this fall for UNM.