Nine months ago Bralen Trice was receiving interest from a handful of programs, but none had stepped up with a scholarship offer.

Fast forward to Saturday morning where the once unranked defensive end from Phoenix, Arizona, now a four-star prospect according to Rivals.com rankings, announced his college decision.

Trice, a 6-foot-4 and 230-pound rush-end from Sandra Day O’Connor High School, became the 17th verbal commitment for Washington on Saturday, choosing the Huskies over his two other finalists, Notre Dame and Oregon.

UW was the first program to offer Trice, at the time an unranked prospect by Rivals, back in February. Since then all but two Pac-12 schools, Oregon State and Stanford, joined the hunt for the four-star DE, along with Alabama and TCU from outside the Conference of Champions.

“I can’t really say how it will be right now, as it is early, but I can say that Washington is of great interest of mine,” Trice told Rivals back in February after receiving his offer. “Not just because of football, but because of the academics and the amazing coaching staff there as of right now.

Trice added, “But yes, I can tell you right now they will definitely be one of my top choices. I definitely plan to visit multiple times.”

His first trip to UW April was among more than a half dozen unofficial visits the four-star recruit took during the spring. Trice also visited both in-state schools, Arizona and Arizona State, along with Cal and UCLA among others.