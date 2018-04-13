Ticker
Hawaii LB Talks Washington Offer, Living Up To Hau'oli Kikaha's Legacy

2019 three-star Kahuku (Hi.) outside linebacker Miki Ah You
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Lars Hanson • TheDawgReport.com
@LarsHanson
Publisher

Hau'oli Kikaha made the most of the one season the sack-artist spent under Chris Petersen and his coaching staff at Washington.

Playing in a career high 14 games Kikaha led the nation with 19 sacks in 2014, adding 25 tackles for loss for a single-season UW record. The former Kahuku High School (Kahuku, Hawaii) and state Player of the Year in 2009, blazed a path from the Islands to Seattle that one junior at Kahuku now has the chance to follow.

