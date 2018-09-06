Washington has secured its fifteenth verbal commitment for the 2019 recruiting class Thursday evening.

Three-star offensive tackle Troy Fautana, a 6-foot-4 and 260-pound lineman, announced his commitment to UW on Twitter shortly after head coach Chris Petersen tweeted out his customary recruiting bat signal.

"Nothing but countless blessing from the Lord up above and nothing but his unconditional love has been showered upon me giving me an opportunity to take this to the next level. I just wanna thank my parents who have been supportive throughout this whole process! I love you Mom and Dad! I also wanna give thanks to my family and friends and for them being by my side every step of the way! To all the coaches who have mentored me to become the player that I have become today, nothing love and gratitude! And for every program that blessed me with a chance to attend their school and play the game that I love. With all that being said I wanna announce that I am 1000% committed to the....

University of Washington! GO HUSKIES! #PURP1EREI9N #GoHuskies!," Fautana wrote in the tweet announcing his commitment to UW.