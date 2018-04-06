SEATTLE – Through six practices this spring Washington is still shifting players around on defense, moving a few younger linebackers inside to offset injuries, and replace Azeem Victor and Keishawn Bierria.

The Huskies opened spring football last week without sophomore Camilo Eifler, who was absent for the first three practices for undisclosed reasons. He returned to practice on Monday and “sacked” freshman quarterback Jacob Sirmon to conclude the final team portion Friday.

UW head coach Chris Petersen hinted that Eifler has joined senior Tevis Bartlett inside, with junior DJ Beavers recovering from an injury and Brandon Wellington also being held back.

“We’re excited for him to be back. He just needed to take care of some business for me. Away he goes,” Petersen said Friday, when asked the reason for Eifler’s absence last week.

“But [he’s] playing a new position. So we’re kind of seeing how that goes. An explosive guy. Always trying to put our guys were we think fit the best. Maybe where we’re lacking a bit, and if somebody can give us something else. And so that’s why we’re moving some guys around and he’s one of those guys that we’re anxious to see what he does through the spring.”

Eifler, a former four-star recruit who signed with UW in 2016 from Bishop O’Dowd High School (Oakland, California), played in all 13 games last season and recorded six tackles, two in the Apple Cup.

With Bierria and Victor off to begin their careers in the NFL, UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and inside linebackers’ coach Bob Gregory are tasked with the duty of replacing the 112 combined tackles the duo recorded in 2017.