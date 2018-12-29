LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Since Chris Petersen arrived at Washington before the start of the 2014 season, 12 defensive players have been selected in the NFL Draft.

Of the dozen, four have been first-round picks with eight Huskies being taken in the first 45 picks overall. The 2019 draft class is expected to add even more names to the list.

So it factors that No. 6 Ohio State will be in for a challenge when they face UW in The Granddaddy of Them All on Jan. 1, 2019. For junior quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who is also mulling whether or not to declare for next April’s draft, the Rose Bowl could be his best test to determined if he’s ready for the NFL.

The Buckeyes signal-caller drew comparisons between UW’s defense and Michigan State, but noted that the former plays at the highest caliber level.

“They don’t play the same scheme, per se,” Haskins said. “They’re really different in what they do compared to what we do with everybody else. They are more NFL-based and not Pac-12 based as far as keeping everything in front of them as far as pass defense.

“So we’re used to seeing quarters and man coverage, so it will be a little different seeing more zone. More of a Northwestern type game. That’s what I’ve seen on film.”

Haskins, who finished third in the 2018 Heisman voting behind Tua Tagovaloa (Alabama) and Kyler Murray (Oklahoma), finished the regular season averaging 352.3 yards per game, No. 2 in the country behind only Washington State senior Gardner Minshew II (367.6).

Minshew II was held to a season-low in attempts (35), completions (26) and yards (152) in the Apple Cup this year, a 28-15 victory for the Huskies. It also marked the only game without a single touchdown pass for the Cougars quarterback in 2018, another statement by the UW defense.

However, the Cougars don’t have the same caliber of talent collective on offense that the Buckeyes possess.