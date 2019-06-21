For Carson Bruener, staying home to play college football and follow in his fathers’ footsteps was a decision that took less than a week to make.

Bruener, the son of former Washington tight end Mark Bruener who played for the Huskies from 1991-94 under the late Don James, received an offer on Tuesday afternoon. By Friday morning the three-star, two-way standout at Redmond High School had made his decision.

Listed at 6’2 and 205-pounds, Bruener becomes the first defensive commitment for the Huskies 2020 class after six consecutive offensive commits. UW offered Bruener as an inside linebacker, although he has the ability to play TE as his father did.

“I feel playing tight end really helps me at linebacker, because I know the most typical routes that they run and the schemes on the offensive side,” Bruener told TheDawgReport.com earlier this week following his offer.

“So I’m able to figure out what they are running and how they do things, so I am one step ahead on defense.”

Bruener is the No. 8 ranked in-state prospect by Rivals in the 2020 class.