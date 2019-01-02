PASADENA, Calif. – Walking around the Huskies locker room following their 28-23 defeat Tuesday night to Ohio State, one item kept appearing.

Each UW player received a white football with the Rose Bowl logo commemorating the 105th Granddaddy of Them All.

As players took of their identical predominantly white jerseys, stained with a mixture of green and purple marks from the game, and began to prepare for the offseason, the graduating seniors took the last chance to have teammates sign their ball.

Kaleb McGary, voted by his peers as the 2018 Morris Trophy winner, given to the best offensive linemen in the Pac-12 Conference, started his 47th career game Tuesday against the Buckeyes.

Even though the fifth-year senior right tackle didn’t get to hold the Leishman Trophy (given to the Rose Bowl winner) after the game, holding a football with autographs from his fellow UW teammates gave him one last memory.

“A little bit. I guess it’s one last time to remember the guys in my class by,” McGary told TheDawgReport.com after the game while walking around the UW locker room, handing his pen and football to anyone he could for their signature.

“One more thing I can look at and say, ‘we were a part of this’,” he added.

McGary, a former four-star tackle out of Fife High School (Fife, Washington), walked off the field Tuesday night with his right arm draped over junior Henry Roberts’ back. The two in-state linemen have become close friends over the past four seasons since Roberts signed in 2015 out of Bellevue High School.

When asked to put into his own words the lasting impact McGary had on the UW football program, he let out a deep sigh before saying, “You know that’s a tough one. I would probably just say the time with my guys. It’s not even football, just being around my friends.”

For redshirt freshmen Jaxson Kirkland, who started all 14 games to McGary’s left this season and the son of ex-UW OL Dean Kirkland, added his own thoughts of the senior.

“He’s the core of the offensive line, holds us together,” Kirkland told TDR, sitting to the left of another senior, tight end Drew Sample.

“He’s just a leader, too. Everyone looks up to that guy so I’ve been extremely fortunate to have that guy on the right side next to me.”