SEATTLE – For the first time in since the beginning of January Washington trailed at halftime against a Pac-12 opponent at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Arizona State jumped out to a six-point lead at the intermission and built on the advantage throughout the second half, earning the 87-83 road victory Saturday night over UW.

The Huskies (12-11, 2-8) missed their first eight three-point attempts against the Sun Devils, including a pair by Carter, before Hameir Wright knocked down the first shot from behind the arc at the 9:53 mark in the first half.

UW had a similar start to the second half as the team missed its first seven shots before Wright converted a running layup at the 15:01 mark. It gave the Huskies a brief bit of hope and led to a 5-0 run to bring UW within five, 50-45, before the Sun Devils began to slowly pull away.

Freshman forward Isaiah Stewart scored his first two points of the game at the 10:51 mark in the first half while junior Nahziah Carter was held without a bucket until the 1:25 mark. Stewart finished the game with 14 points on 3 of 7 shooting from the floor along with five rebounds.

Fellow freshman Marcus Tsohonis led the team with nine first half points on 4 of 7 shooting from the floor in 16 minutes of action in his first career start. The true freshman appeared in nine games entering Saturday night and only scored eight combined points against Colorado and Arizona.

Tsohonis led UW with a team-high 19 points in the defeat.