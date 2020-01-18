SEATTLE – During a timeout in the first half of the UW-Oregon men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon Huskies head football coach Jimmy Lake announced the date for the spring game. Washington will hold the four-quarter game on April 25.

Lake also took the time to speak directly to fans to implore them to pack Husky Stadium and make it the highest attended spring game in all of college football. He went on to talk about the 2021 in-state class of recruits and the Huskies’ first opponent in 2020.

Full transcription of what Lake had to say during the timeout:

"Look at this. This is why the University of Washington has the best fans in the country. I’ll tell you what this is something special. This is why we will continue to dominate the west coast because of fans like you. We got a couple dates. So in December we just signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12. And what’s really exciting is we are currently working on the 2021 class. And in the state of Washington there are some of the best players in the country and we need those guys to stay right here, at home, in Seattle. So I need your help. We have a couple dates to remember here. On April 25th we’re trying to have the highest attended spring game in the country. Right here, April 25th. And on September 5th there is this team from the Big 10 that’s coming across here and we need to send them back with a big L. Go Dawgs!"