PASADENA, Calif. – If UW needs a first down Tuesday afternoon, expect that sophomore Ty Jones to be one of the first reads for senior quarterback Jake Browning.

The 6-4, 209-pound wide receiver from Provo, Utah has 28 receptions this season, with 21 of those moving the chains. Jones enters the Rose Bowl averaging almost 17 yards per reception, the highest of any Husky receiver with more than 20 catches.

Matt Lubick, his position coach, was unaware that Jones had such a high average. He does know that it’s a very revealing statistic.

“I did not know that. That’s a good stat,” Lubick told TheDawgReport.com on Sunday during the Huskies media day at the Rose Bowl. Midway through his response Jones, smiling and loose, was seen holding a Pac-12 Network microphone before an impromptu “Go-Huskies” chant broke out.

“I think he’s done a great job since last year, it started in the offseason,” Lubick continued on Jones. “He worked really hard to get his body ready for the season. And then through the summer just great work ethic and practice habits that carried on into fall camp and uh… (Go-Huskies chant breaks out) … and it’s paying off on the field.”

Jones is third on the team in receptions (28) and receiving yards (469) while leading the Huskies with six touchdown receptions, one-third of the entire total (18) for the team this season.

Lubick, now in his second year as WR coach and co-offensive coordinator after spending the 2016 season serving as the Oregon Ducks receivers coach, recruited Jones, a four-star prospect by Rivals, out of Provo High School.

So when he arrived at UW before the 2017 season, Lubick was pleased that he was already a Husky.

“When I got here I was very excited that he was already here, that he was already coming,” Lubick said. “I saw in his high school tape just very explosive, talented, kind of new to the receiver position but with a huge upside. I just saw a guy that was getting better and better as the season went on through the year, and you could see that on his high school tape.”