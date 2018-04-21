SEATTLE – Myles Gaskin finished the 2017 season one touchdown short from matching the combined amount of scores he had in his first two years at Washington.

The former O’Dea High School product has reached the 1,000-yard mark each season, scored at minimum 10 TD’s out of the backfield and, literally, ran with the metaphorical torch passed down by by UW running backs, Bishop Sankey and Chris Polk.

With the only exception in 2014, Chris Petersen’s first season as head coach, at least one player has reached the mark in seven of the last eight seasons dating back to 2009, when Polk rushed for 1,113 yards and set the annual 1k bar.

Entering year five, and Keith Bhonapha one of only five coaches remaining from the original staff, the question isn’t who, but how will the Huskies balance the amount of carries amongst the stable of talent in the room.

With Lavon Coleman graduated and awaiting his fate in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28, behind Gaskin this fall sits a trio of sophomores: Sean McGrew, Salvon Ahmed and Kamari Pleasant.

Gaskin has proven his thunderous power, the latter three all lightning that Bhonapha holds the power to choose when they strike.