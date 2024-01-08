National Championship Game: Live commentary from Washington-Michigan
HOUSTON -- Dawg Report is live from NRG Stadium as Washington takes on Michigan in a clash of unbeatens in the CFP national championship game.
We'll provide live commentary throughout the game here so check back often.
Pregame sights
Game commentary (most recent first)
3:34, 4th Quarter: That'll do it. Michael Penix is intercepted and Michigan capitalizes on the long return with a 1-yard Blake Corum TD run. 34-13.
7:09, 4th Quarter: As we said, too many missed opportunities and asking too much of the defense. Michigan finally breaks through with some big plays, including a 12-yard touchdown run by Blake Corum, who bounces off a tackler and finishes the run and likely the game. Wolverines lead 27-13 ...
9:44, 4th Quarter: The stat of the game so far is that Michael Penix Jr. is 0 for 6 on passes of 25 yards or more downfield -- a category he led the country in this season. It looked like he finally had one on a big connection to Jalen McMillan, but a holding penalty on Roger Rosengarten negated the big gain and the Huskies soon punted again. Time is running out ...
13:29, 4th Quarter: How many self-inflicted mistakes can Washington hope to overcome? Will Nixon drops a swing pass that would have made for a third-down conversion and the Huskies punt it away, down 20-13 early in the fourth quarter. Also worth wondering, how long can this Huskies defense continue to be expected to shut down the Wolverines?
8:58, 3rd Quarter: Just like that, it's a one-score game as Grady Gross boots through the 45-yard field goal. Not an overly inspiring offensive drive for the Huskies, who were helped by a 15-yard penalty on Michigan for a late hit out of bounds. But it's a one-score game and the UW defense has been doing its part of late. Michigan, 20-13.
11:55, 3rd Quarter: For all its early struggles, the Washington defense has really tightened up. It holds Michigan to a 38-yard field goal after the interception set up the Wolverines in prime position. Notably, Michigan is now 0-for-6 on third and fourth downs tonight, though it leads 20-10.
14:55, 3rd Quarter: Worst-case scenario all around. On the first play of the second half, Michael Penix forces a pass to the sideline under pressure and it's intercepted by Will Johnson, giving Michigan the ball at the Huskies' 32. Worse, Penix limps off the field, clearly shaken up/hurt to some degree ...
0:42, 2nd Quarter: Bold, bold, bold. Kalen DeBoer elects to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3 when Michigan's goal line defense had been smothering the Huskies. But Michael Penix gets just enough time to rifle in a touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan through traffic in the end zone. Great field vision from Penix, who appeared to be looking at a different receiver on the route before adjusting late. Washington makes it a 17-10 Michigan lead, holds on defense for the final minute of the half and will get the ball to start the second half.
We've got a game!
4:43, 2nd Quarter: The Huskies defense does its job again, forcing a turnover on down as Edefuan Ulofoshio broke up the fourth down pass, but it came at a cost as star cornerback Jabbar Muhammad left the game with what looked like a serious arm injury. If Washington can get anything here and create some momentum heading into the second half, when it gets the ball after halftime, this is where the game can swing.
8:00, 2nd Quarter: Well, that wasn't good. ... We're feeling pessimistic again.
9:36, 2nd Quarter: OK, OK, hope is not lost. We may have overreacted to that last drive and the turnover on downs near midfield, because the Huskies defense FINALLY clamped down and forced a three-and-out and punt from Michigan. Dominique Hampton had the play of the drive, knocking the ball away from Michigan TE Colston Loveland on the sideline, turning what would have been a first down catch into an incompletion on second down.
Remember, Washington gets the ball to start the second half so there is plenty of life left for the Huskies.
10:27, 2nd Quarter: It's too early to say that was the game, but ... Washington boldly goes for it on fourth-and-7 from the Michigan 47 and dials up the perfect playcall as Rome Odunze gets free down the right side after he and another wide receiver crossed up the Michigan DBs. But the ever-accurate Michael Penix Jr. throws the pass behind Odunze, who tries to spin back around for it but isn't able to get any lift to make a true lunge for the pass. It would have been an easy touchdown if on target. How often does Penix miss anything, let alone a wide-open receiver. That one is going to be hard to overcome.
Washington did finally get more aggressive that drive, but the Michigan secondary is doing a good job of smothering these talented Huskies receivers for the most part. Penix is going to have to throw some gems the rest of the way to pull UW back into this.
13:28, 2nd Quarter: Jabbar Muhammad with a huge pass breakup on third down to force Michigan to settle for a 31-yard field goal. But the defensive breakdowns continued as Michigan already has 180 rushing yards in three possessions. Wolverines lead, 17-3. Time for Michael Penix Jr. to show a national audience why he's one of the best in the sport -- again.
0:41, 1st Quarter: Not even one quarter in and this could be a pivotal drive for the Washington defense after the offense goes three-and-out. Michigan DB Mike Sainristil made one of the best open-field tackles I've seen all season as it looked like Jalen McMillan was going to be able to spin his way to a first down.
2:23, 1st Quarter: Two Michigan drives, two long Donovan Edwards touchdown runs -- this one 46 yards. This one and his 41-yard touchdown are his longest runs of the year. Washington's defense has looked quick to the ball and physical up front, but two major breakdowns have allowed Edwards to scamper almost untouched to two early scores and a 14-3 Michigan lead.
3:59, 1st Quarter: Washington picked up four first downs and 67 on its opening drive but it also burned two timeouts already. Michael Penix Jr. was 4 of 7 for 41 yards but couldn't connect with Rome Odunze in the end zone on third-and-8 as the Huskies settled for a 25-yard Grady Gross field goal to cut Michigan's lead to 7-3.
The positive was that running back Dillon Johnson is indeed active, rushing 3 times for 14 yards on that opening drive. It really is surprising after seeing him grimace on his way off the field last week with that foot injury.
10:14, 1st Quarter: Washington with a back-breaking defensive breakdown after a big sack by Ulumoo Ale set up a second-and-14 and it looked like the Huskies had a chance to bring Michigan running back Donovan Edwards down for a short gain. But he bounced out side and rumbled 41 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 Wolverines lead. The margin for error tonight is slim and every defensive stop invaluable -- Washington missed an opportunity there.