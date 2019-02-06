SEATTLE – It wasn’t the perfect signing day for Chris Petersen on Wednesday. But it was pretty darn close to the ideal conclusion for the Huskies 2019 recruiting class.

UW added four-star safety Asa Turner early in the morning after being forced to wait an extra month-plus for his signature. Turner, listed 6-2 and 199-pounds, heavily considered Notre Dame following his commitment to the staff in July.

The Huskies were able to reign in the talented senior out of Carlsbad, California, giving assistant defensive backs coach Will Harris a third four-star in the class. Turner joins Kamren Fabiculanan and Trent McDuffie to complete the trio, along with three-star DB Cameron Williams who enrolled in January.

Originally, Petersen was scheduled to hold his National Signing Day press conference at 1 p.m., before pushing in back one hour.

That allowed four-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli, the No. 159 overall prospect by Rivals in 2019, to announce his decision for UW, choosing the Pac-12 champs over Alabama and Oregon.

With the addition of Heimuli, the second Menlo-Atherton product to sign with the program in this years’ cycle joining Noa Ngalu, the Huskies finish with 13 four-star signees, the most ever under Petersen.

UW could figure to add one more four-star to the class, should Orem, Utah wide receiver Puka Nacua choose the Huskies. However, after a pair of official visits to Oregon and UCLA within the last two weeks, Nacua will not sign on Wednesday as the family continues to mull their options.

The Huskies signed only one WR during the early period, three-star Upland HS (Upland, Calif.) product Taj Davis. With the two signed on Wednesday the class sits at 22 commitments and all but wrapped up – Nacua is the only other recruit remaining for UW.