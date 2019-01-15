As Chris Petersen searches for his fourth wide receivers coach since coming to Washington in Dec. 2013, one of his most accomplished players at the position ponders along with him.

Dante Pettis, one of the first recruits to commit to Petersen at UW and the cousin of Austin Pettis, a former WR for Petersen at Boise State, watched as players and coaches walked off the field after the 28-23 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

It was an all too familiar sight for the now San Francisco 49ers receiver who just finished his rookie season in the NFL. Pettis hauled in five touchdowns and totaled 467 yards to go along with 27 receptions in 12 games.

The former JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California) product embraced senior quarterback Jake Browning, among others, coming off the field before he shared his thoughts on the game with UW offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan.

Pettis, who became a fan favorite in Seattle during his four years as a Husky from 2014-17, told TheDawgReport.com outside the team locker room after the game he isn’t sure what the problem was on Jan. 1, but it can’t happen again.

“We have to win these bowl games,” Pettis said. “I don’t know what it is, to be completely honest. I don’t know what it is. But we have to fix it.”