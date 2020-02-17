By the time Ethan Calvert makes his college decision he will either choose to join one of his two other brothers, or create his own path all together.

Both of his older brothers – Bo and Josh – chose to stay on the West Coast at UCLA and Washington respectively when they came out of Oaks Christian High School in the 2018 and 2019.

For Ethan, ranked as the No. 185 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class based on Rivals rankings, time remains on his side to decide where he will play his college ball.

The Huskies were the first program to offer the youngest Calvert brother doing so on Dec. 8, 2018, with Michigan – the first opponent to visit Husky Stadium in 2020 – following suit one week later.

His eighteenth offer came from UCLA on February 1 this year, the latest school to join. With UW inside linebackers’ coach Bob Gregory being the first assistant coach to offer the talented junior a scholarship it helped the program gain an early advantage.