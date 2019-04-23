SEATTLE – For the first time since 2015, Chris Petersen is looking for a new starting quarterback as the UW Huskies transition from the Jake Browning era this spring. Petersen has a pair of signal-callers with at least one career pass attempt, junior Jacob Eason and redshirt sophomore Jake Haener, on roster competing for the job. Both players have taken their best shot through the first 13 practices of the spring with two more remaining this week. Neither is expected to be announced as the choice until at least fall camp. That leaves a small window for Petersen and UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan to get the pick right. It also allows one caveat that could aid the team: no one has seen the offense in the manner its in now. For the last four seasons Browning led the program a 39-15 record and became the winningest Pac-12 QB in the process. As crazy as it may sound Browning may only have just warmed up the books for future Huskies. What Browning didn’t have for all but one season in 2016 – a vertical passing game – the offense has shown glimpses of this spring. UW has been without senior receivers Aaron Fuller and Quinten Pounds as both continue to progress back from injury before fall camp. The absence has opened the door for several younger players, namely the trio of redshirt freshmen receivers; Austin Osborne, Marquis Spiker and Trey Lowe. Redshirt sophomore WR Terrell Bynum has also made several plays during the spring, the first four-star receiver signed by Hamdan in the 2017 class out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. All four, along with the return of fifth-year senior slot receiver Chico McClatcher and an assortment of other veterans, could open up the Huskies offense in 2019 no matter who is under center. TheDawgReport.com has ranked each offensive position group from most to least confident as they stand now with two practices remaining this spring.

Washington head coach Chris Petersen talks with quarterbacks, including Jacob Eason (10) during the first day of spring NCAA college football practice, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

No. 1: Offensive line UW got the equivalent of a five-star graduate transfer OL commitment when senior left tackle Trey Adams announced he would be returning for a fifth season in 2019. Whether or not Adams planned to have a pseudo touchdown reception earlier this spring, off a tipped pass defensed by safety Brandon McKinney on a ball thrown by Haener, is another story.

Regardless, though, the first-string unit has been consistent for the most part this spring (from left to right across the OL): Adams-Luke Wattenberg-Nick Harris-Jaxson Kirkland-Jared Hilbers. Only right tackle Kaleb McGary is missing from the expected starting line from 2018. Hilbers, who started in place of Adams at left tackle against Auburn in Atlanta, Georgia, has played in 23 career games at UW while making 11 starts last season. Flipping sides is a transition, but nothing compared to if Scott Huff, the Huskies OL coach, had to install an inexperienced redshirt or true freshman to replace McGary. But there still is plenty of youth up front behind the starters this spring. “I think we have 13 guys that are all some version of freshmen, either redshirt freshmen this past season or they were in high school,” Huff said on April 15 after the eight practice. “That’s a lot of them and it’s been pretty fun to see them compete. We’re kind of at that point where you normally start seeing the guys start to take that next step. So this is probably my favorite time in spring, week three and week four.” Redshirt freshman M.J. Ale has primarily worked at left guard this spring in between fellow second-year lineman Matteo Mele at left tackle, and redshirt sophomore Cole Norgaard at center. Where Huff has been more flexible this spring in rotating players is on the right side of the second-string OL, with redshirt freshmen Henry Bainivalu and Victor Curne, senior Henry Roberts and several others getting reps. With a stable, experienced group of starters up front having quality depth could pave the way for UW to get over the bowl season hump in 2019. No. 2: Wide receivers / tight ends

Washington tight end Hunter Bryant holds the football after he made a catch for a touchdown against Washington State during the Apple Cup NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)