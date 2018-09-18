SEATTLE – Byron Murphy has already played half as many games as he did last season for Washington, and matched his season total for passes defensed.

UW still has at minimum nine more games left in 2018.

The redshirt sophomore cornerback has batted down seven attempts through the first three games of the 2018 season. Murphy missed seven games last season including the Huskies only regular season loss to Arizona State, a 13-7 defeat in Tempe.

Before his injury in late September, and even more so during his rehab process, Murphy began focusing a lot of his time to studying film. As a freshman in 2016 he saw first-hand how much film Kevin King and Sidney Jones, two of the four UW defensive backs Jimmy Lake has sent to the NFL, had watched and quickly picked up their habit.

“Film is the biggest thing for me right now,” Murphy said after practice Tuesday. “Because like I said before Sid and Kev, that was one thing they really did. That’s one thing I kind of noticed.

“They use to watch film so much they use to be in coach Lake’s office just watching film, and as you can see on the field they make those plays because they’ve seen those routes and concepts and all that.”