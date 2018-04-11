SEATTLE – Almost one year ago to the date, the Division 1 Council proposed six rule changes to college football recruiting, some of which have already been implemented by several Pac-12 programs.

In January, Washington hired San Jose State defensive backs coach Will Harris, a former safety at USC from 2005-09 during the Trojans run of four consecutive Rose Bowl appearances, as the first-ever 10th assistant coach.

The additional full-time assistant coaching position adds effectively a bonus recruiter, with coaches able to do off campus recruiting in addition to on campus, and another set of eyes in the film room.

With the calendar turned to April, another one change is now in effect. For the first time, FBS programs can host high school recruits during the spring for an official visit, traditionally a 48-hour all-expense paid trip by the university that takes place in the fall or after the football season.

Chris Petersen has been outspoken in his stance on the landscape of college football recruiting for year, and the latest adaptation hasn’t changed his opinion.

“I see no positives in it,” Petersen said Wednesday, after the Huskies wrapped up their ninth practice of the spring. “I don’t know of any coaches that want spring visits. You can visit in the spring, and then sign months, months later. It’s hard enough when they during the fall.”

UW has added two verbal commitments to its 2019 recruiting class already this spring, landing three-star DB Kamren Fabiculanan and three-star defensive lineman Sama Paama.

Both players took unofficial visits before making their pledge to the Huskies and Petersen, and more recruits are expected to make their way to the Emerald City between Wednesday and June 25, when the dead period begins and runs through July 24.

With six commitments UW has the No. 15 ranked class in 2019 by Rivals, gaining an early lead on the rest of the Pac-12 Conference. Colorado is the next closest, ranked No. 31, followed by Oregon at No. 36, Oregon State and Stanford in a three-way tie with Louisville at No. 55.

Just missing the top five cut, Washington State sits at No. 58, tied with Vanderbilt. Cal and USC are tied at No. 60, leaving Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and Utah as the four to no hold a ranking on Rivals.