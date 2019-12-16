Will Garbers Sign Wednesday?
Almost all of the Huskies 22 verbal commitments are expected to sign this Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for the 2020 recruiting class.
Three days after Washington announced that Chris Petersen had resigned as head coach and Jimmy Lake was named his successor, Lake and two other assistant coaches had an in-home visit with one key pledge.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news